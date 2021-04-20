Boulder County Clerk and Recorder offices transitioning to four-day work week

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Following a successful trial run from Jan. to April of this year, all Boulder County Clerk and Recorder offices will now adopt a four-day work week starting in May.

The new schedule impacts Boulder County Elections, Motor Vehicle, and Recording Divisions, which will now operate Monday through Thursday, with extended public service hours from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. All County Clerk and Recorder offices will be closed to the public on Fridays.

“We started it as a pilot here in Boulder County, as we wanted to then gauge our public and staff response to the new days and hours of operation,” Molly Fitzpatrick, Boulder County Clerk and Recorder said. “After two months in, we surveyed staff and the response was overwhelmingly in support of continuing the new schedule.”

With the new schedule in place, most employees will transition to working four 10-hour days instead of five 8-hour days. Boulder County says this change will give staff more time to return resident phone calls and emails, provide more flexibility for community members, and decrease energy use and costs associated with maintaining in-person facilities five days a week.

“… the public response has been substantially more positive than negative,” Fitzpatrick said. “The main feedback we’ve heard from residents is how they can now get to our office for quick trips before going to work themselves.”

Boulder Counties’ move to a four-day work week comes after both Jefferson and Adams County made similar moves back in 2020.

Online Clerk and Recorder services will continue to be available 24/7.