Boulder County church vandalized, graffiti remains as an example to community

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – Vandals struck Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Boulder County overnight. They spray painted pro-abortion messages and anarchist symbols on the church building, signs and a truck in the parking lot.

The youth minister told FOX31’s Deborah Takahara they struck sometime around 3 a.m. The priest was awoken by the sound of breaking glass. They believe the vandals were scared off when he turned on the lights outside.











Photos courtesy of Deborah Takahara

The church does not have an estimate on the extent of the damage yet, and will leave it untouched for now.

“I think at this point, we have decided to leave it up. We think its important for people in the community to see there are people out there who are doing these things because we are not the only church. There’s been a number of churches vandalized. Not only Catholic churches, but other churches too,” said Mark Evevard.

He said the community has been very supportive and generous in offers to help clean up the damage.

“The beauty of the community is actually had a woman from another church stop by and help pick up crosses. She was not Catholic. She helped pick up the crosses, then came into the office to make a donation to help clean up the graffiti. The community has been great, so I’m very encouraged by that. Sometimes it takes tragedies to bring people together,” Evevard said.