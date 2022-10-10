BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — On Monday, FOX31 reached out to Boulder Police about any update on missing 14-year-old Chloe Campbell.

Police are set to hold a news conference at 6 p.m. to provide information on the case. The news conference will stream live in this story and on the Boulder YouTube page.

The teen, who hasn’t been heard from by family since Sept. 30, was last seen at a football game at Boulder High School.

“It’s human nature to be worried about a missing child,” Nikki, a friend of Chloe’s mom, said.

Nikki, who wants to keep her last name anonymous for safety reasons, told FOX31 she and a group of volunteers have been hanging up flyers all over town. She said the hope is to raise awareness.

“The first two days felt like an uphill battle. People were saying she’s home, she’s safe when she was not home. She’s not safe,” Nikki said.

The flyers can be seen on posts and several eateries near Boulder High. Nikki stated volunteers have printed nearly 1,600 flyers, hanging up nearly 1,000 already. She said there are even flyers via Google template being hung up in Arizona and possibly Las Vegas and Texas.

“Her family is trying their best to get her home. They love her — she’s wanted,” Nikki said.

The principal at Boulder High School, Alana Morales, sent out a statement, along with information from police to parents on Monday, stating in part:

Dear Boulder High School Families and Staff, We have been in close contact with the Boulder Police Department, and this afternoon, the BPD posted a public update regarding the missing student I communicated about earlier this week. Boulder High School Freshman Chloe Campbell has been missing since last Friday (Sept. 30) after our football game. While investigators still consider this a runaway case, they have upgraded the situation — now saying that she may be in danger. I and our whole community are sending our thoughts to the family and hoping Chloe returns home safely as soon as possible. Alana Morales, Boulder High School Principal

“Chloe, your parents want you to come home. The community wants you home,” Nikki said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boulder Police at (303) 441-3330 or call or text Chloe’s dad at 720-507-7379. Nikki stated they are still looking for volunteers to hang up flyers. If you’d like to help you can sign up here