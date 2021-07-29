Boulder Co. teacher arrested as sexual assault investigation involving students continues

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A Boulder County teacher at the Dawson School has been arrested and faces sexual assault charges after he was accused of touching students inappropriately.

27-year-old Da’Jon James, a music teacher at the school was taken into custody by deputies on Thursday after an investigation began back in February. He’s being held at the Boulder County jail.

During the course of the investigation, detectives met with four female students between the ages of 17 and 19 who said James touched them sexually. They told investigators that his unlawful actions began in January and continued until a report was made on February 4th.

The victims said they were subject to inappropriate language, sexually explicit imagery, prolonged hugging, fondling, inappropriate complementing and inappropriate kissing. They say all of the incidents happened on school grounds during school hours.

James is facing two counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and one count of unlawful sexual contact.

Anyone with information about the case or any additional victims are encouraged to contact Detective Compton at (303)441-1760.

As of Thursday night, the suspect was not listed as a staff member on the school’s website.