Boulder City Council approves Racial Equity Plan

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – A Racial Equity Plan was unanimously adopted by the Boulder City Council on Tuesday.

The plan establishes steps and guidance for the city to address and end racism in its policies and practices, according to the city council.

“This is a historic moment for our community,” said Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver. “Racial inequities are embedded at all levels of government across our country, and it’s time they were acknowledged and eliminated. This plan is an essential first step on that journey.”

“This plan is just the beginning,” said Equity Program Manager Aimee Kane. “It establishes a clear roadmap for goals and desired outcomes, all of which were shaped by historically excluded populations across Boulder.”

The full Boulder Racial Equity plan can be found here.