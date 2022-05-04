BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A Catholic church was vandalized Tuesday night with anti-religious and other messages spray-painted on buildings and other property, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sacred Heart of Mary is located at 6739 S. Boulder Road and BCSO said the graffiti is similar to another incident that happened in September last year.

Graffiti on building of Sacred Heart of Mary church in Boulder (Photo credit: Mark Haas)

Statue vandalized at Sacred Heart of Mary church in Boulder (Photo credit: Mark Haas)

Graffiti on Sacred Heart of Mary church in Boulder (Photo credit: Mark Haas)

Graffiti on doors of Sacred Heart of Mary church in Boulder (Photo credit: Mark Haas)

Statue vandalized at Boulder Catholic church (Photo credit: Mark Haas)

Window broken at Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic church in Boulder (Photo credit: Mark Haas)

A truck on the Sacred Heart of Mary church property was spray-painted with graffiti (Photo credit: Mark Haas)

“We can’t yet conclusively say that it is related to September’s incident, but the crimes are very similar in nature,” a BCSO spokesperson told FOX31.

Vandals spray-painted abortion rights messages and anarchist symbols on the church building, signs and a truck in the parking lot overnight in late September 2021. A priest was awoken by the sound of breaking glass around 3 a.m. and police believed the vandals were scared off when he turned on the lights outside.

Here are photos from the September 2021 incident:

Boulder County Church vandalism (photo courtesy of Deborah Takahara)





Last year’s vandalism was left up for a bit as an example to the community.

“I think at this point, we have decided to leave it up. We think it’s important for people in the community to see there are people out there who are doing these things because we are not the only church. There’s been a number of churches vandalized. Not only Catholic churches but other churches too,” Mark Evevard said after the September 2021 incident.

BCSO is investigating Tuesday’s incident by reviewing surveillance and believes multiple suspects were involved.