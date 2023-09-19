BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Boulder say a man living in his truck tried to run over several people at Central Park on Tuesday morning.

“Just horrible. I can’t imagine that somebody would do that,” one nearby resident told FOX31.

Police confirm 44-year-old Bruce Alvey is in custody, charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder.

In a Tuesday afternoon press conference, police said Alvey drove his 2004 Ford pickup truck through Central Park near 13th Street and Canyon Boulevard, nearly hitting a person riding a bicycle and rolling the truck over sleeping bags.

“That’s why this is so scary to me, because the truck did run over these sleeping bags and so forth. … We could have had significant injuries,” Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said.

Boulder police say they arrested the driver of this truck after he tried to crash into people at Central Park on Tuesday, Sept. 19. (Credit: Boulder Police Department)

Central Park in Boulder to stay closed for 2 weeks

Police say Alvey then left the park, dumping his truck at 15th Street and Arapahoe Avenue. Officers found him on foot near the 1700 block of 15th Street and took him into custody.

Even though unhoused people do use the park, police say this is an isolated event and found no connection to any political or anti-homeless motive.

Additional charges are pending, which could include burglary and driving under the influence of methamphetamines. Police are asking that any witnesses with information contact the department.

The park is damaged and will remain closed for two weeks. Support workers are helping those without homes to find shelter.