BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A pedestrian was critically injured in a crash in Boulder Wednesday morning.

The Boulder Police Department tweeted about the crash just after 10 a.m.

A driver allegedly hit a pedestrian in the 1200 block of Alpine Avenue near Broadway in the Old North Boulder neighborhood.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Alpine Avenue was closed while police investigated, but the roads have since been reopened.

Police have not said what factors may have led up to the crash.