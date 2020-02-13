Boulder beagle wins big at Westminster Dog Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo.-- Siba, a standard poodle, was selected as Best in Show at the 144th edition of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on Tuesday.

Siba was chosen from seven finalists in front of a cheering crowd at Madison Square Garden.

It is the fifth time a standard poodle has won Best in Show and the first time since 1991.

Another big winner came from right here in Colorado. A beagle named Candy from Boulder.

The beagle’s temperament is described as happy, funny, and quite the comedian, "She makes me laugh every day.” Says Liz Friedlander of Boulder County about her award winning pup Candy.

In addition to making her owner laugh, Candy, the two and year-old female beagle, has made owner handler Friedlander proud. “More proud that I could ever be of a hobby that’s been a passion for 30 years.“ said Friedlander.

Candy won a pretty sweet award at this year‘s Westminster Dog show.

“I don’t want to take it out of the wrapping. I want it to last forever,” said Friedlander about Candy’s ribbon. “She was best in variety in 13-inch beagles,” said Friedlander.

Friedlander has been a beagle owner and lover for 32 years. “She has an absolutely beautiful headpiece, beautiful dark eyes, beagles are supposed to have a gentle pleading expression," said Friedlander.

Those were the traits that helped Candy win one of the countries most prestigious awards. In 2019, Candy came in as the number one female in her class in the country, that resulted in the invitation to the Westminster Dog Show.

“It’s something I’ve wanted for a lifetime.” said Friedlander.