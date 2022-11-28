BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder police say officers rescued two people in a reported hostage situation Monday night and a suspect is barricaded inside a home. Police called the scene “very active” and asked people to avoid the 3300 block of Broadway.

The suspect is believed to be armed with multiple firearms, according to police.

The scene is near the intersection of Iris Avenue and Broadway. Police are evacuating people from nearby homes.

Police said an officer fired a shot during the rescue of the two people, but no one was hit. Police said they had no confirmed reports of deaths at the scene as of an update at 11:13 p.m.

The Boulder Police Department said it learned of the incident from a report by Lafayette police Monday night.

Boulder police said the department would share more details as they happen.

FOX31 has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated with new information as it is available.