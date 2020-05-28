Boulder awarded over $4 million in grants for transportation projects

BOULDER, COLO – The City of Boulder announced Wednesday it has been awarded over $4 million in grant funding for transportation projects from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

The grant awards will fund four projects:

$2,407,400 from CDOT to purchase four electric buses and chargers for use in the city’s fixed-route bus service. Funding comes from the FASTER Transit Grants Program and the Volkswagen Settlement – Transit Bus Replacement Program.

$500,000 from CDOT Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) to improve pedestrian crossing conditions at the 47 th Street Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway railroad crossing.

Street Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway railroad crossing. $173,019 from the Federal Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP), administered locally by CDOT, will be used to address safety concerns at Baseline Road and Canyon Creek Road.

$954,907 from (HSIP), administered locally by CDOT, will be used for safety improvements at three signalized intersections: Baseline Road and Broadway; Baseline Road and Mohawk Road; and, at Folsom and Pine.