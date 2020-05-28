Boulder awarded over $4 million in grants for transportation projects

BOULDER, COLO – The City of Boulder announced Wednesday it has been awarded over $4 million in grant funding for transportation projects from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).
The grant awards will fund four projects:
- $2,407,400 from CDOT to purchase four electric buses and chargers for use in the city’s fixed-route bus service. Funding comes from the FASTER Transit Grants Program and the Volkswagen Settlement – Transit Bus Replacement Program.
- $500,000 from CDOT Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) to improve pedestrian crossing conditions at the 47th Street Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway railroad crossing.
- $173,019 from the Federal Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP), administered locally by CDOT, will be used to address safety concerns at Baseline Road and Canyon Creek Road.
- $954,907 from (HSIP), administered locally by CDOT, will be used for safety improvements at three signalized intersections: Baseline Road and Broadway; Baseline Road and Mohawk Road; and, at Folsom and Pine.