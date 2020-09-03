Boulder asks residents to conserve water during severe drought conditions

Low water levels at a pond in Boulder. (Credit: City of Boulder)

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – City of Boulder officials are asking residents to use water wisely as dry plants and low lake levels signal severe drought conditions occurring throughout Colorado.

Boulder encourages efficient lawn watering times between 9 p.m. and 9 a.m. and offers free sprinkler consultations to check the condition of sprinklers.

The drought increases wildfire risk, low water levels impacts fish health and water needed for farming and ranching.

Boulder Reservoir is currently being drained to allow for maintenance.