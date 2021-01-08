Boulder approves $875,000 settlement with man injured by police

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The Boulder City Council has approved an $875,000 settlement with a man who was injured after a police officer shot him with a stun gun in March 2019.

The Daily Camera reports Christopher Mahan got into the wrong Lyft vehicle while intoxicated and ran from an officer who removed him from the car and tried to handcuff him.

After he was hit with the stun gun, Mahan fell and suffered multiple fractured vertebrae and broken facial bones.

Boulder police aren’t allowed to use a stun gun for the “mere act of fleeing from officers.”

Mahan’s medical expenses reportedly cost about $585,000.