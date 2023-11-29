DENVER (KDVR) — Snow season is here, and Boulder is gearing up. The City of Boulder released 17 names for its snowplow fleet, which were chosen with the help of local students.

This is the third year in a row that pre-K through 12th grade Boulder students helped pick the winning names.

You might notice reoccurring themes, like Disney references from the movie “Cars” along with “Star Wars” and local Colorado names.

These names will be featured on the city’s snowplows this season:

Plowy McPlowface

Snowmuch Fun

Pizza

Zamboni

Deion Snowders

Snowbi-wan Kenobi

Plowie Wowie

Luke Snowalker

Nikola Snowkic

King Scoopers

Lightning McPlow

C3-Plow-O

Snow Trooper

Plowasaurus Rex

Brrring Back Summer

Mr. Plowtatohead

Ka-Plow!

Even though the University of Colorado Buffaloes are done for the season, the “Prime effect” will last throughout the winter with one of the plows named “Deion Snowders.”

The Denver Nuggets also make an appearance on the Boulder plows with one named “Nikola Snowkic.”

“This year, we expanded the contest to include a broader age group of youth. Our hope with this is to help our younger community members feel connected to their city,” said City of Boulder Business Services Supervisor Rene Lopez in a press release. “I’d like to share a heartfelt thank you from our team to all the students who entered the contest. There were so many great submissions this year, and I cannot wait to see the winning names out and about when it snows this winter.”

If flakes are falling when you’re out and about in Boulder, look out for the snowplows and their winning names.