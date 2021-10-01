Boulder announces celebrations, events to honor Indigenous Peoples

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The City of Boulder announced five sponsored community events for Indigenous Peoples Day.

The events will take happen from Oct. 9 through Oct. 11.

The events will honor Indigenous Peoples, their cultures and their strong and enduring connections to the Boulder area, which have existed since time immemorial, the City of Boulder announced.

Here are the events:

The Totonacapan-Nahua Fusion,” Luna Cultura, Art, Science and Culture for Thriving Community: This project is an artistic and cultural event that brings together contemporary and ancestral expressions of Nahua and Totonaco indigenous art. The event will last three hours and will feature music and dance, theater, poetry, discussions of herbalism and traditional medicine, textile art presentations and gastronomic tasting.

“Celebrating Boulder’s Native Peoples,” Right Relationship Boulder. Right Relationship Boulder is planning online workshops with Southern and Northern Arapaho Peoples, whose ancestors were forced out of the Boulder Valley. The presentations will include a cooking demonstration, storytelling by elders, Arapaho language lessons, traditional hand games, and history-telling. They are also holding an online presentation about Fort Chambers, where 100 Boulder County men trained before participating in the 1864 Sand Creek Massacre.

“Cinnamon Kills First Sessions,” Junkyard Social Club. The Junkyard Social Club is partnering with Denver-based expeditionary performance company Control Group Productions to organize and host two free dialogue and healing sessions by Northern Cheyenne artist, author, documentary filmmaker, traditional beadworker, speaker and advocate Cinnamon Kills First.

“Indigenous Traditional Dances,” Creative Nations Indigenous Art Market at the Dairy. Creative Nations will present traditional/social dances by groups representing the Arapaho Nation, Apache Nation (AZ) and Dine’ Nation (AZ/NM) in the Gordon Gamm Theater at The Dairy Arts Center as part of the 2021 Indigenous Arts Market. All performances are free and open to the public.

“Traditional Ecological Knowledge Discussion,” Boulder Watershed Collective. This online panel will discuss how Indigenous knowledge and cultural and ecological stewardship can address current local watershed and forest health concerns. This discussion will highlight local and regional Native stewardship practices and how it is impacting conservation efforts. The panel is hosted in partnership with the CU Center for Native American and Indigenous Studies (CNAIS).

If you would like more information about Indigenous Peoples Day, including the event schedule, visit the city’s website