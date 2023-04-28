An Ambulance was hit by a Chevy Impala Friday afternoon on its way to a call. 4/28/2023. Credit: Boulder Police Department 4/28/2023.

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder Police Department and Boulder Fire-Rescue responded to a rollover crash involving an ambulance Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Arapahoe Avenue and 55th Street.

According to BPD, the American Medical Response ambulance was responding to an emergency and was hit by a Chevy Impala. The driver of the Chevy Impala, a 25-year-old man, was given two summonses. One was for careless driving and the other for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.

An Ambulance was hit by a Chevy Impala Friday afternoon on its way to a call. 4/28/2023. Credit: Boulder Police Department 4/28/2023.

An Ambulance was hit by a Chevy Impala Friday afternoon on its way to a call. 4/28/2023. Credit: Boulder Police Department 4/28/2023.

No patients were in the ambulance, however an EMT student riding along experienced minor injuries.

BPD said the original emergency call the ambulance was responding to was not impacted, and that another ambulance took the call instead.