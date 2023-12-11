DENVER (KDVR) — Boulder is launching an alternative response pilot program to dispatch resources for dispatcher-triaged 911 and non-emergency line calls that don’t require police responses.

Community Assistance Response and Engagement is part of the city of Boulder’s effort to create alternatives to police responses for 911 calls that are not criminal, don’t present safety concerns and may be more appropriately addressed by healthcare or behavioral health professionals, the city announced on Monday.

The idea isn’t a new one, but it may have been spurred by events from Colorado, such as the case of Christian Glass. When the young man refused to get out of his car while having what appeared to be a mental health crisis, officers resorted to force to get him out, leading to Glass’ death and criminal charges against officers on-scene.

As part of a $19 million settlement with Glass’ parents, Colorado’s Clear Creek County joined a growing group of U.S. communities responding to nonviolent mental health crises with clinicians and EMTs or paramedics, instead of police.

Data gathered by The Associated Press show at least 14 of the 20 most populous U.S. cities are hosting or starting such programs, including Denver, which operates the STAR Program.

Boulder’s CARE team consists of a behavioral health clinician and a paramedic and includes intensive case management. This program aims to better assist community members with complex needs.

The program launched Monday, and initially, the CARE team will only be available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Hours will expand as the city increases staffing and the program “makes improvements based on lessons learned during the pilot period.”

CARE will respond to calls concerning people’s well-being, such as anxiety, depression, thoughts or statements about suicide, substance use, minor medical issues or a person who is experiencing a decline and not receiving appropriate care. CARE does not respond to calls with a report of criminal activity, threats of violence, physical disturbance, weapons, injuries or major medical needs.

Through this pilot program, the city aims to:

Help support people and able to manage their complex challenges while keeping the process in the community.

Reduce future emergency services calls for individuals through connection to ongoing community services.

Divert calls from police and fire that could be more effectively served by an alternative response.

Save money by reducing unnecessary ambulance rides.

“Our goal is that every community member gets the response that best meets their needs in the moment,” said Wendy Schwartz, Boulder Human Services policy manager, in a release. “With licensed behavioral health clinicians and paramedics evaluating appropriate cases in the field, we have one more tool to helping people connect with the right services at the right time.”

The CARE team will not replace the city of Boulder’s Crisis Intervention Response Team, which creates a co-responding team of a police officer and clinician for behavioral health crises.

“The City of Boulder takes pride in its emergency medical services for the community,” said Michael Calderazzo, Boulder fire chief, in a release. “Boulder Fire-Rescue additionally appreciates the great value of partnering with Housing and Human Services in providing advanced level care and preventative medical assistance to those here in need.”

Other outreach and alternative response groups in the city include the Homeless Outreach Team, Urban Park Rangers, Downtown Ambassadors and Nurse Navigator Program.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

