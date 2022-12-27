Armed bank robbery in Thornton, pursuit ends with crash in Commerce City and officer-involved shooting, Dec. 27, 2022 (Photo credit: KDVR)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Police were involved in a shooting with two armed robbery suspects, the Thornton Police Department said Tuesday afternoon.

A man and woman allegedly robbed a Wells Fargo Bank at 120th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard in Thornton. A pursuit ended with a crash at 88th Avenue and Colorado (known as Highway 2 in Commerce City), and police said there was an officer-involved shooting while attempting to arrest the armed suspects.

Both suspects were taken to hospitals and are now in custody, Thornton PD said.

The highway was closed in both directions between Quebec Parkway and 96th Avenue due to police activity in the area, the Commerce City Police Department said in a tweet.

The Colorado Department of Transportation closed Colorado (CO-2) in both directions between Rosemary Street and 96th Avenue due to fire activity for an extended time, which may have been related to the incident and crash.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as new information is received.