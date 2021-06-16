Boozing to beat the heat? Remember to hydrate, doctor urges

DENVER (KDVR) — With a second, consecutive 100-degree day, medical experts caution against consuming too much booze.

Doctor Matthew Salzberg is with the University of Colorado Hospital. Salzberg said emergency room visits Monday and Tuesday were just about on-par with heatwave expectations.

He does worry, though, about people who don’t hydrate properly.

“Alcohol can make (ER visits) a little more prevalent,” he said. “Just depends on how much you drink, how much you hydrate.”

Salzberg said that when it comes to liquids, water, Gatorade or anything with electrolytes will do to help keep you hydrated.

“Once you feel thirsty, drink something other than alcohol,” Salzberg said.