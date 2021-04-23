Boom in cheap international flights at DIA

DENVER (KDVR) — Many Coloradans are jumping on deals that seem too good to be true as international flights from Denver to places all over the world are only a couple hundred dollars.

“Everyone was posting about these crazy deals and how cheap it was,” Kelly Bitner, Booked Flight said.

Bitner booked a round-trip flight to Tokyo from Denver for $375 for February of 2022. She isn’t the only one who scored the flight lottery.

“Some of the cheap flights we’ve seen at DIA and across the country have been nothing like we’ve seen in months or years,” Scott Keyes, Founder of Scott’s Cheap Flights said.

He said other great flight prices on Friday at DIA were round-trip flights from Denver to Iceland for $248, Denver to Costa Rica for $221 and Denver to the Caribbean for $141 round trip.

Keyes said a good place to look for flights is on Google flights but he said it’s best to book directly through the airlines website so you don’t have to jump through hoops if you need to re-book or cancel.

“The pandemic didn’t cause cheap flights. The pandemic illuminated cheap flights,” Keyes said.

Keyes said there are a couple different reasons why flights are so cheap recently. He said countries all over the world are easing their border restrictions and allowing vaccinated Americans to travel without quarantine.

“Being able to travel there without any lengthy quarantine sparks more interest but now airlines are trying to keep up with that demand,” Keyes said.

Keyes said we’ve been living in a cheap flight era since around 2015 but this week’s flights were the best fares we’ve ever seen from Denver to Tokyo for $202 round trip. He said the big push with these specific Tokyo cheap trips were a fare war between United Airlines and American Airlines. DIA is a United Airlines hub.

“American offers cheap flights out of Denver then United offers cheap flights out of American’s hubs and the winner is all of us who like to see these cheap flights and don’t care who we fly with one way or another,” Keyes said.

Since Friday evening FOX31 and Channel 2 has kept an eye on the Tokyo flights. Flights similar to Bitner’s are now around $2,000.