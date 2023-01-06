BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder police arrested a 42-year-old man after he allegedly stabbed a Barnes & Noble employee Thursday afternoon.

Scott Schwelling is facing a felony first-degree assault charge for allegedly stabbing a 52-year-old man when he confronted him about stealing something from the bookstore, the Boulder Police Department said.

Just after 3 p.m., police received a call that an employee had been stabbed at the store located at 2999 Pearl Street. Officers arrived within one minute of the call, searched the area and quickly took Schwelling into custody.

Police said the employee was taken to the hospital with “serious injuries” but was later released after being treated.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Byars at 303-441-1970 reference case 23-00166.