Boo at the Zoo is on with lots of spooky fun, the trick is – no candy

DENVER (KDVR) – Boo at the Zoo is back this year, but COVID-19 means the month-long celebration at the Denver Zoo will have some changes.

The theme is ‘Storybook Safari’ featuring fairy tales, animal stories, costumed characters, Art with LEGO Bricks, mythical creatures and of course real live animals.

Safety precautions include; limited number of visitors per day, timed tickets, a one-way path through the zoo, hand sanitizer will be available and no candy will be given out.

Boo at the Zoo hours are:

Monday-Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (last entry at 3:15 p.m.)

Friday-Sunday: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (last entry at 4:15 p.m.)

Boo at the Zoo begins Oct. 1 and runs through the end of the month.