DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver man appeared in court Wednesday in connection to the deadly shooting of Adam Michael Fresquez at a Tesla supercharger station earlier this year.

Jeremy Alan Smith, 39, was given a $300,000 cash-only bond at his arraignment in Jefferson County Court. He is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter.

The shooting took place at about 9:39 a.m. on May 3 in the 5500 block of West 20th Avenue. Video evidence shows both Smith and Fresquez, 33, arriving at the supercharger station within seconds of each other, according to the Edgewater Police Department.

FOX31 reporter Vicente Arenas spoke to both families on Wednesday. This story will be updated later with those comments.

According to a news release, Fresquez and Smith were engaged in a road rage incident. Both were driving Teslas and carrying firearms, and both arrived at the same supercharger station near the Edgewater Public Market at approximately the same time.

In a video obtained by Edgewater police, Fresquez is seen walking toward Smith’s Tesla, and less than a minute later, he can be seen stumbling. Smith is then seen on video pulling out of the parking space and driving east.

Within minutes, Smith called 911, according to Edgewater police. He told dispatchers he maced and shot an individual at a charging station after the other man pulled a gun on him.

The case was initially presented to prosecutors in September, but forensic testing of evidence was returned on Dec. 6. On Dec. 12, the Edgewater police announced Smith’s arrest.

1st Judicial Attorney Alexis King said hard work by the Edgewater police and her investigative team led to the filed charges.

“After a careful legal analysis and considering all available evidence, we have decided that criminal charges must be filed, and we will now proceed with a criminal prosecution,” King said in a release.

Snith is scheduled to appear again in court on Dec. 19.