DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver City Council is reviewing a package totaling hundreds of millions of dollars to help the city’s economy and environment, including aid with the homelessness crisis.

Mayor Michael B. Hancock focused his efforts toward solidifying the future of the city’s economic stability, by issuing $366.4 million in General Obligation Bonds to finance 80 voter-approved projects across the metroplex.

According to the mayor’s office, two of the 80 projects will lead to the construction of homeless shelters, which will, in turn, add an estimated 188 beds for families and individuals impacted by homelessness.

“These bond projects will act as our own local economic stimulus, which we will use to leverage federal and state dollars to support our entire city and rebuild an economy so it works for everyone,” Hancock said.

The GO bond programs are issued over the course of a decade to help the targeted communities and businesses build long-term fiscal endurance and stability.

The two homeless shelter-building programs fall within the merged effort of Elevate Denver and the RISE Denver bond programs, which were created to support parks, accessibility, safety, infrastructure and thousands of jobs across the city. More than 4,000 jobs have been created by RISE Denver alone.

In 2017, voters approved the allocating of $937 million to Elevate Denver, which was implemented in 2020 to counter the issues arising from the pandemic. The RISE Denver bond program, which was voted through in the fall of 2021, was given $260 million to fuel the development of a long-term recovery plan for the city.

Additionally, Elevate Denver is expected to produce 13,000 jobs across the city in institutions like the Denver Art Museum, the Denver Zoo, the Botanic Gardens, the Denver Health and Hospital Authority and construction efforts, the last of which will have half of Elevate’s efforts allocated.

“By generating good-paying jobs and labor income, GO Bonds are an important tool to increase our local and regional economic output and promote an equitable recovery for Denver residents,” Deputy Mayor and Chief Financial Officer Brendan Hanlon said.

The city’s finance and governance committee approved the package unanimously, and the ordinance is expected to reach final reading on April 11.