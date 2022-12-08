EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition announced Thursday morning that an El Paso County District Court judge has ordered the records related to a 2021 bomb threat arrest of the Club Q shooting suspect be unsealed.

The Colorado FOIC said the judge declared the public interest in the case is “so significant, I would even call it profound” and it outweighs the defendant’s privacy interests.

“Attorney and CFOIC president Steve Zansberg led a media coalition asking for the records to be unsealed. The judge said she didn’t need testimony to understand that the new allegations against [Anderson] Aldrich are enough to trigger a statutory provision allowing the unsealing of records,” CoFOIC shared.

The judge told CoFOIC that the provision allowing the unsealing of the record was, “written for this type of a scenario where something huge comes out of the woodwork and demands scrutiny from the public.”

Police allege Anderson Aldrich, 22, was the shooter that night at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

2021 bomb threat in El Paso County

In June 2021, deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office charged a man with the same name as the Club Q shooting suspect with two counts of felony menacing and three counts of first-degree kidnapping.

A press release from the Sheriff’s Office on June 18, 2021, stated, “The reporting party said her son was threatening to cause harm to her with a homemade bomb, multiple weapons, and ammunition. The reporting party was not in the home at the time when she made the call and was not sure where her son was.”

Deputies later arrested Aldrich in the 6300 block of Pilgrimage Road after evacuating 10 homes in the area.

Sources told the Problem Solvers that charges in the bomb threat case were dismissed because the victim (the suspect’s mother) refused to cooperate with investigators.

This is a developing story. We will update this story with new details as we get them.