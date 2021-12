A bomb squad with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious package alert on Dec. 25, 2021 at C-470 and Belleview (credit: KDVR)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A bomb squad with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious package at an underpass at C-470 and Belleview.

Deputies and Colorado State Patrol have closed C-470 between Quincy and Bowles.

Belleview is closed westbound from Eldridge and eastbound from the roundabout that is just west of C-470.

Suspicious package being investigated at underpass at C470 & Belleview. C470 closed between Quincy & Bowles. Belleview closed WB from Eldridge, EB from roundabout just west of C470. Bomb squad responding. Updates will be posted here. pic.twitter.com/LabEQqe34b — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) December 25, 2021

