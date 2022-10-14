BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and bomb squad were investigating a suspicious package, but have confirmed the situation has been resolved.

According to the BCSO, crews were at the Costco located in the Town of Superior at 600 Marshall Rd. The store is right next to U.S. 36.

Deputies and the Boulder County Bomb Squad were investigating a suspicious package that was left outside of Costco. BCSO said there were no evacuations but a perimeter was in place.

At 12:12 p.m. Friday, BCSO confirmed the situation had been resolved and there was no danger related to the suspicious package.

BCSO was asking everyone to avoid the area.