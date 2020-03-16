BOLDERBoulder race moved to fall

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The annual BOLDERBoulder has been rescheduled from it’s traditional date on Memorial Day to an undetermined date in the fall.

“We are working with the City of Boulder and the University of Colorado to finalize a new date in order for us to deliver a race that promises to be as BOLD as ever, including our Memorial Day Tribute,” BOLDERBoulder Race Director Chris Posey said.

If you have already registered for the 2020 race, your registration package will automatically roll over to the new date. Otherwise, if you chose not to participate on the new date, your race entry is backed by the Bolder GuaRUNtee.