DENVER (KDVR) — Just blocks from Cheesman Park sits the Althea Center for Engaged Spirituality, a historic building that has been in Denver since 1922.

“The four women who founded this organization and this building couldn’t even vote at the time, and they cared about the community,” said Rev. Christina Jones, with the center.

Jones said the building hosts a service once a week along with weekly food banks and helps youth in the community.

“There are food banks that come through here on Thursdays,” Jones said.

But as temperatures are supposed to drop below zero this weekend, Jones said the boiler in the basement busted.

“Thursday night, it decided to take a crap,” Jones said. “Big Bertha decided to take a break, so we are getting it fixed.”

Jones said the cost to get the boiler fixed is going to cost between $65,000 to $75,000. But until it is fixed, they have to keep people out.

“We are doing our service virtually Sunday, because what I saw on FOX31 that it could be anywhere between negative 5 degrees with a high of 9 degrees,” Jones said. “I want people to be comfortable, I want people to be safe.”

Rev. Christina Jones checks busted boiler in basement of Althea Center for Engaged Spirituality (KDVR)

The current boiler has been in the building since back in 1994, according to the mechanic FOX31 and Channel 2 met at the center. Jones said there was only one previous boiler from when the building was originally built.

“It wasn’t bad on Friday, but now the temperatures are dropping, and that is the worry for us,” Jones said.

Jones said last year, they raised money for upkeep around the building, including for major needed improvements like speakers, walkways and bathrooms. But now all that money raised will be going to the boiler.

“We had a capital fundraiser for our 100th anniversary, and we raised money,” Jones said. “But now it will have to go to the boiler.”

On top of all of the issues with the boilers, the center is having to place plug-in heaters throughout the building to make sure no further costs come up from damage from the cold.

“Our biggest concern now is the pipes,” Jones said. “We can’t have the pipes burst. The building cannot go cold.”

The center is taking donations to help compensate for unexpected costs with the boiler. If you’d like to help, you can do so here.