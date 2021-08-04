Boil order issued for Zone One customers in Englewood due to E.Coli concerns

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The city of Englewood has issued a boil order for Zone One of the city’s water distribution system after E. Coli bacteria was found in a water sample. The positive test means the water may be contaminated with human or animal waste which can lead to short term health effects including diarrhea, cramps, nausea, and headaches.

Map of Zone One in Englewood

People who live in Zone One are now advised to boil any water before consuming it or use bottled water to replace any water you plan on digesting.

The city is in the process of flushing all of the water lines in Zone One and will conduct further tests to determine when customers will no longer be required to boil water. A water distribution center at the Englewood Civic Center is also expected to open on Thursday to assist customers that are impacted by the boil order.

City officials haven’t determined what caused the positive test but they say it should be resolved within the next 48-72 hours. People can find out if they’re impacted by the order at this website or call the city at (303)762-2365.