ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office released an edited body camera video of deputies responding to a house party where a floor collapsed that sent three people to the hospital.

Officials said a house party of between 100 and 150 juveniles broke the home’s floor. There were no deaths, and no victims were trapped in the wreckage. No criminal charges were filed.

The above video contains images and sounds that may be hard to watch. Viewer discretion is advised.

Grayson West was one of the teenagers hurt when part of a main-level floor collapsed into the basement at a house party over the weekend and shared his story with FOX31.

“That was terrifying. My ears started ringing. I couldn’t hear anything. I could hear myself breathing pretty heavily,” West said.

Three victims were transported to the hospital, two with minor injuries and one with serious injuries.

The collapse caused a brief natural gas leak that first responders shut off. Technicians also braced the home to prevent further collapse.