AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Body camera video from former Aurora Police Officer Eduardo Landeros shows the moments leading up to a deadly crash that resulted in criminal charges.

The video was used in the Colorado State Patrol investigation into the crash, along with data from Landeros’ Aurora Police Department cruiser.

Landeros resigned a day before his internal affairs interview and has been charged with vehicular homicide and criminally negligent homicide.

Former Aurora cop speeding up to 105 mph

Landeros was heading to a nonemergency call so he didn’t have his lights and sirens on, according to a police affidavit. His police SUV collided with a Toyota Corolla at the intersection of East Bates Avenue and South Chambers Road around 8:20 p.m. on March 4. The impact caused the officer’s Chevrolet Tahoe to roll several times, leaving the officer trapped.

Landeros and the 44-year-old driver of the Corolla were taken to the hospital following the crash. The driver later died and Landeros was released the next day.

CSP’s investigation determined that the Corolla driver did not yield to oncoming traffic at a stop sign, the affidavit said. The investigators said Landeros was traveling up to 100 mph prior to the crash and 104 to 105 mph at the moment before impact.

The Corolla was going between 16 to 18 mph and the Tahoe was going between 88 to 98 mph at the time of impact, the document said.

FOX31’s Alex Rose learned that Landeros is out of jail on a $5,000 surety bond and his next court date is scheduled for July 10.