LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — Body camera footage released by Loveland Police showed officers saving an unconscious woman from a car fire after a January crash.

The rescue happened Jan. 26. According to LPD, officers responded to a crash at Gorom Avenue and East Eisenhower Boulevard at 8:17 p.m.

Witnesses reported that a car crashed into a pole and that a woman was passed out in the driver’s seat. Seconds later, there were reports that the car was on fire and that the driver was still inside.

When officers arrived, the car’s engine compartment was engulfed in flames, LPD said.

The video shows officers working to pull the woman to safety.

Her granddaughter thanked the heroic officers and bystanders.

“Had officers and citizens on scene not helped her, she would have died,” she said. “It was brave and heroic, and it saved her life. I couldn’t be more thankful.”

It was later found that the woman had suffered a medical emergency that led to the crash. After being rescued, she was taken to a hospital and is making a full recovery.