WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Multiple agencies were in an area off of Highway 66 near County Road 19 in Platteville after a man and vehicle were found in a retention pond.

According to the Platteville Police Department, at around 8:48 a.m. the police chief located a vehicle that was partially submerged in a retention pond near the 9000 block of HWY 66.

The chief also located a man laying face down in the pond. The chief entered the pond to pull the man out and began chest compressions and CPR.

According to PPD, multiple police, fire crews and dive teams responded to the area. The victim was transported to a local hospital. PPD said lifesaving care was issued while en route to the hospital.

Police have not given an update on the man’s condition at this time, although they did confirm resuscitation is still in progress.

The incident is under investigation by multiple crews.

This is breaking news, FOX31 has a crew on the way and will update this story as more information becomes available.