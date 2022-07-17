The body of a missing paddleboarder has been recovered from Dillon Reservoir. (Photo: Summit County Sheriff’s Office)

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has recovered the body of a drowned paddleboarder from Dillon Reservoir.

According to SCSO, a microburst happened over Dillion Reservoir at 2 p.m. on Saturday and caused a paddleboarder to be separated from the rest of his group. The large gust of wind blew the paddleboarder off his board.

A search crew was immediately sent out to find the man.

SCSO reported that at 8:20 p.m. on Saturday night, the search and rescue crew recovered the body of the paddleboarder who had drowned.

According to witnesses at the reservoir, the man had a personal flotation device strapped to his board but was not wearing it at the time of the microburst. SCSO reported that the microburst made it difficult for the man to keep his head above water and was presumed to have drowned.

A search and rescue team used underwater Side Scanner Sonar and Recovery Operating Vehicle devices to find the man 100 yards offshore from the Roberts Tunnel shoreline. The shoreline sits directly across from the Dillon Marina in about 60 feet of water.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim. These search and recovery events can be extremely long in duration. The longer they run, the more pain and anguish they can cause. I am comforted that we were able to locate and recover the victim quickly and bring closure to his family and friends.” said Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons.

The Summit County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim at a later date.