GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KDVR) — A body was recovered from Corn Lake in Grand Junction on Sunday.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, park rangers responded to a person who fell off their paddle board around 8 p.m. on Saturday. The person had fallen into the water of Corn Lake and had not resurfaced.

CPW said the victim was not wearing a life jacket.

When CPW rangers and Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene, they found the paddle board floating in the lake but no sign of the victim. Based on witnesses and the length of time the victim was missing, the efforts switched from search and rescue to a recovery mission.

The Marine Evidence Recovery Team arrived at the lake at 10 p.m. on Saturday and began using sonar technology to search for the victim.

Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, the rescuers located a body in a part of the lake that was 7.5 feet deep.

The body was turned over to the Mesa County Coroner’s office for identification.

Corn Lake is a part of the James M. Robb – Colorado River State Park that sits just above the Colorado River.