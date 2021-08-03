Body recovered from Duck Lake at City Park

DENVER (KDVR) — A body was recovered at Duck Lake in City Park after initial reports of a bike rider falling in the water prompted water rescue to get on the lake.
The Denver Fire Department will be working with Denver Police on the incident.
