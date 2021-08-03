Body recovered from Duck Lake at City Park

DENVER (KDVR) — A body was recovered at Duck Lake in City Park after initial reports of a bike rider falling in the water prompted water rescue to get on the lake.

The #DenverFireDepartment Water Rescue Team discovered a body in Duck Pond at City Park. Unfortunately the individual was deceased. #DFD will now be working with @DenverPolice on the death investigation. No updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/CZlsKzwaiB — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) August 4, 2021

The Denver Fire Department will be working with Denver Police on the incident.