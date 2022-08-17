ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Adams County Fire Rescue said a body was recovered from Clear Creek after being called out for a rescue Wednesday afternoon.

Crews responded to the call around W. 64th Avenue and Beach Street where they found a person dead in the creek water, ACFR said. The swiftwater team recovered the body and Adams County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the incident.

Clear Creek runs approximately seven miles through southwest Adams County from Sheridan Boulevard to the South Platte River Confluence, according to the Adams County website.

The area the body was discovered is along the Clear Creek Trail near the Little Dry Creek Lake Open Space.

