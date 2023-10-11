DENVER (KDVR) — A private mausoleum at Crown Hill Cemetery was broken into overnight and body parts were stolen, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to the cemetery in Jefferson County around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday about damage to a mausoleum, the sheriff’s office said in a release.

They found severe damage to the crypt front on the mausoleum and damage to the crypt and casket inside.

According to the sheriff’s office, it appeared someone entered the cemetery overnight, forced entry into the crypt and accessed the casket. The casket was pried open and parts of the body were removed.

Investigators searched the area and processed the crime scene for evidence, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact the Jefferson County tipline at 303-271-5612.