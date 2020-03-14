Body parts found in Pueblo identified as those of slain woman

PUEBLO, Colo. (The Pueblo Chieftain) — The Pueblo County coroner has identified partial human remains found in a trash bag near the Arkansas River earlier this week.

The Pueblo Chieftain reported that Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter identified 58-year-old Maria Cuevas-Maria.

She was dismembered, put in a suitcase and thrown into a dumpster after her death in October.

Cotter identified the remains Friday after police say a volunteer group cleaning up near the river Tuesday alerted authorities to the bag found on a steep embankment.

Authorities say Cuevas-Maria’s head and both hands and feet were severed from the body when first discovered in October, and they have since been looking for the remaining body parts.