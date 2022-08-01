SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Saguache County Search and Rescue says the body, believed to be of a missing camper, was found after a multi-day search.

The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office said the camper was reported overdue after they failed to keep a scheduled appointment. On July 26, the sheriff’s office found the vehicle of the camper but did not locate the camper.

The sheriff’s office then reached out to Saguache County SAR to help search for the missing camper.

SAR crews said they spent the day searching the area around the vehicle and prominent rock formations in the area. SAR said no foot tracks were located due to heavy rain from the previous day.

On July 27, canine search teams from El Paso County Search and Rescue arrived to help. However, afternoon thunderstorms forced SAR to suspend search efforts for the day.

On July 28, SAR teams from Saguache and Chaffee County resumed the search and used two drones and ground teams.

SAR said they were able to locate a body near a cliff less than a mile from the missing person’s camp.

The victim’s identity and cause of death will be released from the coroner’s office following notification of next of kin.