Body of missing swimmer recovered during search in Chatfield Reservoir

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) – Search crews have discovered the body of a missing swimmer after searching in Chatfield Reservoir for nearly a week.

Eighteen-year-old Aric Whitacre was swimming at the reservoir with his friend when he disappeared. Searchers believe he may have gone over a drop off where the water goes from waist-deep to 18 feet.

“What was making the area so difficult to search is we go from one-foot, one-and-a-half feet of water, to four to five feet and then it drops off to 18 feet and then it comes up rapidly to one-and-a-half feet,” said Jim Hawkins, CPW’s team leader of the Marine Evidence Recovery Team. “So it is very difficult for us to run our sonar and we are also running into five to six foot tall milfoil… Visibility was pretty poor, between two to three feet.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said Whitacre’s body was found just after 8 a.m. about 50 yards from the shoreline.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family,” said Kris Wahlers, Chatfield State Park Manager. “We are thankful to all the rescue crews who aided in this extensive search and we hope that the recovery of the body will bring a little comfort to the family as they mourn the loss of their loved one.”

The body has been turned over to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office for a formal identification and cause of death determination.

This is the 23rd drowning in Colorado so far this year. The highest number of drownings ever recorded in the state was last year when there were 24.