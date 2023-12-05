DENVER (KDVR) — The body of a 21-year-old who went missing on Lake Granby on Sunday has been recovered.

The man was from the Denver metro area. However, his identity has not been released.

A rescue operation began early Sunday after a 911 call about a man in the water near Deer Island at around 6:45 a.m.

A friend told the Grand County Sheriff’s Office that the two had spent the night on the island and were kayaking to their vehicle on the shore. The friend said the wind made his friend’s kayak capsize and caused him to fall into the lake.

The friend said he was unable to save his friend before he went underwater, but was able to get himself back to shore.

Rescuers were able to search the area with the help of Colorado Parks and Wildlife and a boat from Beacon Landing Marina. However, there were heavy winds and choppy water on the lake because of a snowstorm in the area.

Search operations were suspended Sunday afternoon. Recovery efforts resumed on Monday, and responders were able to recover the body.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man was not wearing a personal flotation device.

The Headwaters Water Rescue Authority, CPW Marine Evidence Recovery Team and Kremmling Police Department aided in the recovery.