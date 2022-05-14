CHERRY CREEK RESERVOIR, Colo. (KDVR) — One week after a tuber went missing at Cherry Creek Reservoir, the body of the 29-year-old man has been found.

South Metro Fire Rescue responded to a call on Saturday, May 7 of a missing man who was tubing behind a boat when he went under.

The man was not wearing a personal flotation device.

The rescue turned into a recovery and Colorado Parks and Wildlife continued to search the reservoir for a week. The boat ramp was closed through Tuesday while the recovery team continued to search.

Colorado’s second drowning of the year reminds water recreationists to be careful when it comes to windy conditions on the water. Gusty winds created obstacles for the recovery team, rescuers had to pull off the water numerous times out of caution.

CPW urges everyone venturing out on the water to wear a life jacket, especially when spring weather poses hazardous conditions.

The victim has been turned over to the Arapahoe County Coroner who will determine the cause of death and the man’s identification.