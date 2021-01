Brian Patterson and a stock photo of his Polaris ATV. Credit: Douglas County Search and Rescue

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The body of a Centennial man missing in the Douglas County wilderness since Jan. 12 was discovered on Saturday, authorities report.

The Douglas County coroner identified Brian Patterson, whose ATV was found Friday at the Dakan OHV trailhead.

Douglas County Search and Rescue began a search at the trailhead around 7:30 p.m. after the ATV was reported.

No foul play was detected and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office officials suspect the death was a suicide.