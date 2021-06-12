Body of missing boater found in Lake Estes

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The body of a boater missing since Thursday was found in Lake Estes on Saturday, officials reported.

Two men and two women headed out on the water in a rented pontoon boat around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, authorities said. One man fell out of the boat about an hour later in the Fisherman’s Nook area on the north side of the lake. The other three people on the boat tried to locate him but were unable to find him.

The search shifted from a rescue to a recovery early Friday morning after search crews were unsuccessful at finding the missing man.

The man’s body was discovered at 11:26 a.m. on Saturday by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said the man was visiting from out of state but the other three people are from the Boulder area.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death and identity of the man.