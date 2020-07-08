Body of missing 3-year-old recovered from Eagle River

EAGLE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Eagle County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday the body of a child that was found in the Eagle River just east of Dotsero has been identified as 3-year-old Sebastian Rodriguez Castro.

The coroner’s office says the cause of death is consistent with drowning and the manner is accidental.

The body was located around 2:30 p.m Friday, just east of Dotsero on the Eagle river.

Sebastian went missing on June 5. Hundreds of community volunteers joined representatives from every local emergency response agency in the search for him.

The family expressed their gratitude for the efforts to find Sebastian and the outpouring of community support.

“I thank the community for being patient as we followed this Office’s process for confirming the identity of a recovered body,” said County Coroner Kara Bettis. “We hope this announcement brings closure to the family and a measure of healing to our caring community.”