EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office said the body of a minor was recovered after hours of searching the Colorado River northwest of Vail.

The sheriff’s office said the call came in around 11 a.m. that a minor had been separated from a family member while rafting on the Colorado River in Eagle County.

Search and rescue crews were deployed immediately, ECSO said.

“In a cooperative effort, responders were able to recover a minor from the river who was not responsive to CPR efforts,” the sheriff’s office said.

The minor was wearing a life vest, the sheriff’s office said.

Along with the ECSO, the Rock Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, Eagle River Fire Protection District, Vail Mountain Rescue Group, Eagle County Paramedics, Eagle County Coroner’s Office and the Vail Public Safety Communications Center worked on the rescue/recover incident.