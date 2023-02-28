DELTA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The body of a missing duck hunter was located almost two months after he was reported missing in what the county called the most lengthy and complex search in its history.

On Saturday, the Delta County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a person fishing on the Gunnison River about spotting a body in the water. When deputies responded, they identified the body as missing duck hunter Wayne Phillips.

Originally, Phillips was reported missing on Dec. 21, 2022, by his family. Deputies were called to South River Road near Cool Rock trail, which is east of Delta in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area, on reports of an overdue duck hunter.

Crews with the Delta County Search and Rescue Team immediately conducted an extensive search for Phillips by air, ground and water. But due to inclement winter weather, the search was suspended on Dec. 30, 2022.

DCSO said Phillips’ body was recovered on Saturday and was located 150 yards west of the main area that was searched in December.

According to DCSO, the search for Phillips was one of the most lengthy and complex searches in the history of the Delta County Search and Rescue Team. The search took over 500 man-hours and included underwater resources, aerial drones, sonar, search dogs, and the use of a helicopter.

“The sheriff’s office and Delta County Search and Rescue Team wish to extend our deepest condolences to the Phillips family during this difficult time and are thankful we were able to help bring closure to the family following this tragic accident,” said DCSO in a Facebook post.

Delta County’s search and rescue team is staffed entirely by volunteers and is largely funded by donations. If you would like to volunteer or donate, you can contact Commander Randy Toltz.