Body of climber from Colorado recovered from Bolivian peak

Illimani Mountain stands tall, seen from La Paz, Bolivia, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — The body of an American man who died while climbing one of Bolivia’s highest peaks has arrived in the country’s capital after a two-day recovery effort.

Rescue workers say 24-year-old Daniel Granberg of Colorado died atop the Illimani mountain. Rescuer Sergio Condori Vallejos says the man’s lungs apparently gave out during a difficult trek across the mountain.

Family members described Granberg as big-hearted, adventurous and well traveled with friends all over the world. He graduated from Princeton University with a math degree and was an exceptional singer. His mother, Jean Granberg, said her heart was broken.

